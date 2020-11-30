Famous Dex could be facing some legal trouble following a dispute with his former girlfriend.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday evening (Nov. 30), police received a call this morning regarding a possible altercation between the Chicago-bred rapper and his ex-girlfriend. The person who provided the tip added that Dex allegedly had at least one gun inside the home. A SWAT team was reportedly sent to Famous Dex's house after police received the call alleging a potential domestic violence disturbance and that the rapper possessed at least one firearm.

When officers reportedly arrived at the scene, the woman had cuts on her body. Since cops did not know if Dex was still on the premises, they called in a SWAT team, but the rapper apparently fled before they got there.

While the initial report does not include the location of the home that the incident occurred in, it can be assumed to be Los Angeles since the rapper recently posted a message to his Instagram Stories looking for an assistant manager and requesting to "Link me If you in L.A."

As of now, the "Japan" rapper is only being considered a suspect in a felony domestic violence case.

TMZ also added a recent video to their report of Dex's alleged domestic violence incident, which showed him with a TEC-9 semi-automatic weapon that appeared to contain a magazine of ammunition.

You can watch the clip below.

Famous Dex's recent legal troubles comes just days after NLE Choppa sent a well-meaning tweet calling for Dex's record label, 300 Entertainment, to offer the rhymer assistance amid his alleged heavy drug use. While Dex initially appeared to be reluctant about Choppa hitting him up, he later changed his tune after realizing that the Memphis rapper had good intentions. Dex later expressed gratitude for the 2020 XXL Freshman's gesture.

Dex has had issues with alleged drug use in the past. Two years ago, he passed out during an Instagram Live session, leaving his team concerned about his drug addiction. The next year in 2019, Dex claimed to have ended his use of lean and Xanax pills. Months later, he suffered an epileptic attack during a show in Los Angeles.

XXL has reached out to the LAPD, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and Famous Dex's rep for a comment.