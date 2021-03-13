Famous Dex was reportedly the victim of a recent robbery where he was held at gunpoint and relieved of valuables and cash.

The Chicago rapper reported the robbery to police in San Fernando Valley, Calif. on Wednesday (March 10), according to a report from TMZ published on Saturday (March 13). Dex told officers he met a friend in SFV to borrow a watch for a video shoot. After acquiring the watch, Dex says he was followed. According to the report, Dex claims multiple men pulled guns on him when he stopped his car and robbed him of the expensive time piece as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

XXL has reached out to Dex's team and the San Fernando Valley Police Department for comments on the case.

Dex is bouncing back after a stint in a rehab facility earlier this year and appears to be doing better than before. In late 2020, fans and rappers were expressing concern over Dex's well-being after he posted a series of videos looking very frail and highly intoxicated on Instagram. That came a month after NLE Choppa called out Dex's label, saying they needed to help the artist who has reportedly been struggling with drug abuse issues for a while.

Dex released his most recent solo project, Diana, last October, which features Rich The Kid, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Fivio Foreign and others. He followed up with the joint project with Chris King, Snotty Nose Dexter, in December. Dex is currently working on new music.

See Wildly Expensive Hip-Hop Songs Based on Prices of Luxury Items Mentioned