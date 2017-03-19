ESPN Makes March Madness Bracket for Rap Albums

How's your March Madness bracket looking? If you are like most people, it's probably all screwed up at this point with all kinds of upsets getting things out of wack. In the spirit of the tournament, ESPN is breaking out mock alternative brackets in things other than college hoops, and decided to try their hand at coming up with a tournament of top rap albums.

Joe Lunardi was tasked with putting the bracket together and came up with some pretty solid picks. Some of the highlight match-ups include, Dr. Dre's The Chronic vs. Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut Ready to Die vs. De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Jay Z's Reasonable Doubt against A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory.

There is clearly an East Coast and West Coast bias, as the only Southern rap album to make the tournament is OutKast's Aquemini, which is set to take on Wu-Tang Clan's Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). There isn't even a South or Midwest region in his bracket. Really? But Kanye West's My Beauttiful Dark Twisted Fantasy will take on Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP in the Everywhere Else Region.

Also in the spirit of the Big Dance, XXL brings you, 16 Hip-Hop Lyrics That Reference College Basketball, where we captured some of the illest rap lines that conjure up thoughts of collegiate hoops.

Check out ESPN's full bracket below.

