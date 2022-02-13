Here Are the Shoes Eminem Wore During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Everyone wants to know the shoes Eminem was wearing during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Right after the show was over tonight (Feb. 13), Shady went to his Instagram to post a photo of the kicks he had on with the caption, "Air Shady." The pic shows a pair of white, black and red Jordan 3s, with a name tag on the back with the words, "Hi! My name is Slim Shady." If this is an official upcoming release, it wouldn't be the first time Shady has had a collab with Nike. He previously had an exclusive Air Max 90 and the a Nike Air Jordan IV Retro Eminem Encore.

Em showcased the new Jordan 3 during the epic Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance that also featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent. Em performed his smash hit single "Lose Yourself." The hip-hop-heavy show also featured K-Dot performing "Alright" and "m.A.A.d City," Mary J. performing "Family Affair" and "No More Drama," Fif performing "In Da Club" and Snoop and Dre performing "Next Episode," "Still D.R.E." and "California Love."

Em made a statement during his set by kneeling during his performance, a presumed nod to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during games as a form of protest. There were rumors circulating that the NFL said Shady would not be allowed do so. The halftime show did not feature a Tupac Shakur hologram as many had speculated.

Check out Eminem's new exclusive Jordans worn during his Super Bowl halftime performance below.