Eminem Reclaims The Throne, Sells Over 600K In First Week On The Charts

HitsDailyDouble.com have hit the mark once again. As projected last week, Eminem has landed on top of the Billboard 200 sales chart today (May 27), breaking the record for the highest selling album of ’09 and going gold after only one week in stores according to Nielsen’s SoundScan.

The reclusive Detroit lyricist officially sold over 608,200 copies of his dark comeback disc Relapse, his first solo studio since 2004’s Encore. The disc, which was produced almost entirely by Dr. Dre, minus one track (“Beautiful”), is Em’s 6th album to grab the no. 1 spot – including his greatest hits compilation Curtain Call and the soundtrack to his biopic 8 Mile.

Shady wasn’t the only rap superstar to debut on the charts this week. New releases by Method Man and Redman and Busta Rhymes also made their way onto the top 10. Red and Meth landed at the no. 4 position with their sequel to 1999’s platinum-selling LP Blackout. The disc managed to sell 63,200 copies in its first seven days on the shelves. Bussa Bus fared two spots down at no. 6 with his 8th album, Back On My B.S. which pushed 59,100 units. [Update]

At no. 22 is Rick Ross with his third album, Deeper Than Rap. Fans brought home 19,800 more copies of the CD this week, bringing the Miami boss’ total sales numbers to 290,290 after five weeks.

Four spots down at no. 26 is the mixtape king DJ Drama with his second major label compilation Gangsta Grillz: The Album Vol. 2. The star-studded disc, which features cameos from T.I., Nas, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Akon, Fabolous, Gucci Mane and The-Dream, among others, sold 17,700 copies in its first week.

Rounding out the top 40 is Dipset founder Cam’ron at no. 35, falling 32 slots since last week’s debut on the charts. Killa sold 15, 300 Crime Pays CDs this go-around, bringing his grand total to 58,400.

Next week look for Eminem to get comfortable at the throne. – Elan Mancini