Rappers have been living and dying by the deluxe album in 2020, and it looks like Eminem's attempt at catching the wave may cost him a career-spanning No. 1 album streak.

Slim Shady released his Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) album on Friday (Dec. 18), following rumors that begin last weekend that he would be releasing the project on Dec. 18. According to Hits Daily Double, Em's new release is forecasted to move 70,000-80,000 equivalent album sales in the first week. If the numbers stay the course, that would only be good enough for a No. 3 debut on next week's Billboard 200 chart. Em's LP would debut behind Taylor Swift's Evermore and Sir Paul McCartney's McCartney III albums.

This would mark the first time in Eminem's illustrious career that his studio album did not debut at the No. 1 spot on the chart, dating back to 1999's The Slim Shady LP. The 70,000-80,000 equivalent album sales would be by far Em's worst debut week by close to 200,000 EAU. The closest would be 2017's Revival, which moved 267,000 EAU in its debut week. The A Side of his Music to Be Murdered By album, released in January, moved 279,000 equivalent album sales in week one.

The B Side of the album was released with no official promotion, but was not a complete surprise because the album cover leaked days prior to it coming out. The updated version of the LP features an additional 16 songs with gust appearances from Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, Sly Piper, Maj and Skylar Grey. Of course, there is no Eminem album without some controversy. Eminem name-drops multiple rappers on the album including Snoop Dogg who he calls out on the track "Zeus."