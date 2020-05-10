Drake's streak of No. 1 debuts has ended.

On Sunday (May 10), Billboard released this week's Billboard 200 chart top 10. Drizzy's new Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape came in second place to country music superstar Kenny Chesney's Here and Now album. The race to No. 1 was close. In the end, Chesney's latest release moved 233,000 equivalent album units while Drake's new project pumped 223,000.

This ends a streak for Drake that goes back a decade. Previous to this, every solo project Drizzy had released post-2009's So Far Gone had entered the chart at No. 1 (including his Future collab project What a Time to Be Alive). Overall, this is Drake's 12th top 10 project on the chart.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes features leaked, previously released and new tracks including "Toosie Slide," "War," "When to Say When," "Chicago Freestyle" and more. Future, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and others have guest appearances on the tape.

Drake has a chance to start a new chart streak when he drops his new album. According to Drizzy, his sixth LP will be coming in the summer.

Hip-hop is again well-represented in this week's Billboard 200 top 10, as eight of the top 10 spots are all occupied by artists in the genre. Other hip-hop artists claiming top 10 spots include Lil Baby (My Turn at No. 3), DaBaby (Blame It on Baby at No. 4), Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake at No. 5), The Weeknd (After Hours at No. 6), Megan Thee Stallion (Suga at No. 7), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 8) and Doja Cat (Hot Pink at No. 9).

