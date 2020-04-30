Drake to Release Demo Tape Compilation Tonight, New Album This Summer

It’s official. Drake is dropping some new heat.

On Thursday (April 30), there was buzz on social media that Drizzy would be dropping a new mixtape and he has officially confirmed via social media that he is releasing a compilation project titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes. He also revealed that a new album is coming this summer.

“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6. Soon fwd.”

While this new release may come as a surprise, the rapper revealed back in February that he was working on a new album. During a Toronto Raptors game versus the Phoenix Suns, Drake, who was sitting courtside, revealed that a follow-up to Scorpion was in progress.

"My last album was high volume. I had to sorta like...Notorious B.I.G. put this album out and the ratio of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to set a challenge myself, you know," he said, referring to The Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death album. "I hate to age myself, but I been doing this 10 plus years as well. Sometimes you gotta set a little target goal for yourself to keep it interesting."

At the time, the 6 God also shared his plans for the album, noting that it won’t be as long as Scorpion. “So, last album, I went high volume,” he continued. "I did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise. Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

More Drizzy for your headtop.