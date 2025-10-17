Drake Rocks a Super-Rare Rolex Daytona ‘Barbie’ Worth $1 Million

Drake is stunting on the ’Gram in a super-rare Rolex Daytona "Barbie" estimated to be worth around $1 million.

On Thursday night (Oct. 16), Drizzy pulled off a rich flex by sharing a post on Instagram showing off a coveted timepiece in his watch collection. In the photos, the 6 God is wearing a pink Rolex with hot pink sapphires in the bezel, known as a Rolex Daytona "Barbie."

In one photo, Drake is standing in an elevator holding a laptop while wearing the watch. Another pic shows a close-up view of the unique piece. Drake captioned the post, "Got this Barbie on my wrist where is Staci Doll."

This isn't just any timepiece. According to Esquire, only 10 were made. The price of the watch is not openly known. However, estimates put the price around £310,000 or $417,219 if purchased from Rolex. On the second-hand market, the asking price could be £700,000 or $941,430 and higher.

Other celebrities seen wearing the exclusive watch include soccer superstar Lionel Messi and actor Mark Wahlberg, who are both known to have extensive luxury watch collections.

Drake's latest stunt comes as he is prepping the release of his new Iceman album, which he has been teasing for the majority of 2025. The rollout has included multiple songs, including "Which One," What Did I Miss?" and "Dog House," and the Iceman YouTube series.

When Drake does drop the new LP, he will be doing so after a failed attempt at suing his parent record company, UMG, for defamation over Kendrick Lamar's diss song "Not Like Us."

See Drake's Rare Rolex Daytona Barbie