Drake Shares Ominous Message Teasing Next Chapter

Drake is teasing the next chapter in a cryptic post on social media.

On Monday (March 10), Champagne Papi shared a new post on Instagram that features an ominous message. The post itself contains a carousel of photos, including selfies and concert footage. The caption, however, has an unrelated memo.

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," it reads.

"I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me," Drake adds.

Drake Teases New Album

After releasing his new $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album joint album with PartyNextDoor last month, Drake appears to be in solo album mode. In February, he told concertgoers on his Anita Max Win Tour that a project is on the way.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all," he reassured the Australian crowd. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album—a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

Some fans have surmised Aubrey is ready to go to war with Kendrick Lamar again. While Drake seemingly came out on the losing end of round one versus Kendrick Lamar, he might be ready to take his chances a second go-round.

Check out Drake's post below.

