Drake Gets ‘More Life’ Tattoo

With today (March 18), set to be the day he puts out his new project More Life, it looks like Drake is making things official with new ink to represent the new offering.

A photo has surfaced on the page of a tattoo artist in Europe that appears to show a hibiscus flower tattoo on the 6 God's arm. Drizzy has been using the hibiscus emoji to represent the new project since he announced it last year. The artist also mentions Drake in the caption of the post.

As announced last week, Aubrey's More Life is set to drop later on today. The day before, revealing the release date, Drake assured fans in Hamburg, Germany with an update saying, “I know it’s taken me awhile, but I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life shit so I can give it to you as soon as possible. So I hope you’re ready to enjoy some new music.”

After being teased with new tracks and trolled, intentionally or unintentionally, over the last six or so months, fans are certainly waiting with bated breath.

Recently, Drake became the first artist to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify, with Views accounting for a big amount of that total. Will More Life do more numbers than the super successful Views?

Check out the photo of Drizzy's new ink below.

