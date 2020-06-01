Drake Donates $100,000 to National Bailout Fund to Aid Arrested Protesters

Drake is donating to relief efforts that will aid those who have been arrested while protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. last week.

On Monday (June 1), Drake posted a screenshot of a rather large donation. The 6 God gave $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund, which is "an organization built on reuniting families, creating a national community of leaders who have experienced incarceration, and working with groups across the country to transform harmful systems to keep people safe and free," according to the organization's website.

Drizzy shared a screenshot on his IG story, showing a copy of his six-digit receipt, which read, "@mustafathepoet say less." Drake's donation is a response to Mustafa the Poet's $400 contribution to help protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly 10 minutes on May 25.

"My Toronto kings @champagnepapi and @theweeknd Swipe up and match my donation. But add three zeros! Let's help reunite black families," Mustafa wrote in an Instagram story post.

Drake is among several rappers who have donated to bailout funds during this time, including Noname, Aminé, Tierra Whack, 6lack and more. Members of the hip-hop community have been seen at a number of protests across the country over the weekend, too. Nick Cannon, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay and J. Cole were all spotted attending the protests to help raise awareness for the unjust killings of Black people at the hands of police officers.

Rappers have also been using their platforms to speak about their outrage and aid in change. Jay-Z vocalized his concerns to the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Sunday (May 31) about how George Floyd's murder case is currently being handled.