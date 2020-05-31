Jay-Z Calls Minnesota’s Governor Demanding Justice for George Floyd

UPDATE (June 1):

A rep for Jay-Z has provided a statement from the mogul to XXL regarding his conversation with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the handling of George Floyd's murder case.

"After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what’s right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case," the statement reads. "Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me - a dad and a black man in pain. YES, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have. I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jay-Z is concerned about how the murder case of George Floyd is being handled and he is reaching out to people in high places to get answers.

On Sunday (May 31), Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a press conference to discuss the civil unrest that has taken place in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the man's neck for nearly 10 minutes while he was being arrested. During the address, Walz talked about the seriousness of the situation and revealed Jay had called him personally to demand justice for Floyd.

"Receiving a call, last night, to understand how big this was, from Jay-Z," Walz said. "Not international performer, but dad, stressing to me that justice needs to be served. And that as he's listening and hearing it, that this is a place that wants to do it. That this is a place that does it, but we have to follow through."

It took four days for the Minneapolis District Attorney's Office to charge Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. It is unclear if the three other officers who were on the scene and did nothing while Chauvin essentially choked Floyd to death will be charged.

Hov and the social justice arm of his Roc Nation team have been active recently. Earlier this month, they got involved in the Ahmaud Arbery case as well. Back in February, they helped over 150 prisoners file lawsuits against a Mississippi prison.

The nation has been up in arms over Floyd's killing, which occurred on May 25, and the continuous cycle of police brutality in the United States. Hip-hop has been doing its part to let its voice be heard. Many rappers have participated in protests in Minnesota and across the country. Several rappers who could not be at protests physically have contributed to Freedom Funds, which provide bail money for those arrested while demonstrating.