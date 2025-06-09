Inside Drake’s Closet – Where Wealth Isn’t Subtle and Clothes Fill Up an Entire Basketball Court

Drake has delivered a rich flex that has the internet going nuts by sharing a photo of his clothing collection that takes up an entire basketball court.

Drake's Clothing Collection Is Insane

Drizzy is clearly one of the most profitable rappers on the planet. On Monday morning (June 9), the 6 God shared a post on Instagram displaying some of his immense wealth in the form of his massive clothing collection. In the photo, which can be seen below, over a dozen racks of clothes are displayed over the full length of the NBA-size basketball court the rapper has in his Toronto mansion.

In addition, hundreds of shirts can be seen folded up on tables. Vintage tees like the kind he's been wearing more of over the last year are included. There are also dozens of shoes lined up against a wall, among them the boots he's been rocking lately.

Drake jokingly captioned the post: "Where’s that one shirt though…"

How Much Money Does Drake Have?

Drake's net worth has been reported to be in the $250 million range. However, there have been rumors that he's reached billionaire status. Either way, Drake has proven in recent years that money ain't a thing.

Drake Loves to Show Off

Drake is not shy about showing off his colossal coin. In 2022, he purchased a gaudy diamond necklace estimated to be worth between $4 million to $6 million. Back in 2015, he copped a property in Toronto for $6.7 million and had his palace built from the ground up. He also owns a private Boeing 767, the Air Drake, which has been likened to a five-star hotel. Last year, he paid $15 million for a countryside ranch in Texas.

Check out Drake's massive clothing collection below.

See Drake Clothes Filling Up a Basketball Court