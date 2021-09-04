Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album Breaks Apple Music and Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, is breaking major records on streaming platforms.

According to Apple Music in an Instagram post on Friday (Sept. 3), Drizzy’s CLB broke his own record for the most-streamed album in a single day. Sharing an image of the LP's artwork of different pregnant women emojis, the caption reads, “@champagnepapi topped his own record. 🏆 #CertifiedLoverBoy is now the biggest album debut EVER on Apple Music, surpassing the record 6 God set with ‘Scorpion’ in 2018 #CLB."

What Apple Music is referring to is Drake breaking the single-day streaming record back in 2018 with his fifth album Scorpion. The LP garnered over 170 million streams within a 24-hour period. The album would eventually reach 1 billion global streams in a week.

Apple Music hasn’t officially announced the streaming totals just yet, but it has to be huge for them to make an announcement this early.

Additionally, CLB tracks “Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby),” “Champagne Poetry,” and “Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott are the three biggest song debuts ever on Apple Music’s platform, surpassing Drake’s “Nonstop.” Also, CLB reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums charts in 145 countries in its first day of release. Plus, songs from CLB claimed the No. 1 spot on 51 Daily Top 100 charts, sweeping the top 21 spots in 18 countries at release.

Meanwhile, CLB also broke Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day, surpassing Scorpion’s 132 million single-day streams, which was a record on the platform at the time.

All of this might put a frown on Kanye West’s face. Initially, the Chicago rapper-producer had the 2021 record for most streams in a single day on Apple Music with his polarizing Donda album. The collection was streamed over 60 million times on Apple Music in the U.S.

This comes as Drake sneakily leaked an unheard Kanye West song featuring André 3000 called “Life of the Party” during his guest DJ stint on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show early Saturday morning (Sept. 4).

The song features Yeezy delivering a cautionary warning to Drizzy while Three Stacks raps a heartfelt message to Kanye’s mother, Ms. Donda West, while honoring his late mom, Sharon Benjamin Hodo.