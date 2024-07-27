Drake Gets Booed at Limp Bizkit Concert in Toronto – Watch

Drake is not getting any love in his hometown of Toronto? The Canadian rap superstar was recently booed at a Limp Bizkit concert in the big T.O.

Drake Garners Boos at Toronto's Limp Bizkit Concert

On Friday (July 26), a video surfaced of famed '90s rap-rock band Limp Bizkit performing at their concert in Toronto. During the band's set at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Wednesday (July 24), the band's frontman Fred Durst causally revealed to the crowd that Drake was watching from the side of the stage.

"Did you know Drake’s here tonight?" Durst asked, which elicited a chorus of loud boos from the crowd. At one point in the video, which can be viewed below, one person can be heard saying, "What the f**k?"

Durst was stunned by the crowd's reaction.

"I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake's my homie," he said before performing their next song "Take a Look Around," which he dedicated to Drizzy.

It's unclear how Drake felt hearing boos from the Toronto crowd.

Canada in the Spotlight With How They Treat U.S. Rappers

Recently, Canada has been in the news for how they have been treating rappers from the U.S.

Back in June, Rick Ross and his entourage were confronted by a crew of tough guys following his performance at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia. Rozay and his crew got into a huge brawl with a group of irate men who were not happy that the Miami rapper played Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" during his show. Ross got punched and a security guard was brutally pummeled during the melee. Also, one of Ross' personnel was knocked out unconscious.

Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips Weekends Tour stop in Toronto was canceled on July 18 because, according to Q, Canadian police didn't want TDE artist performing in their city.

"THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO... CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING," the Los Angeles rhymer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it," he added in a follow-up post, referencing the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef possibly being the cause. "Now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis sHit Lokey Hilarious…Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f**king video."

Drake seemingly poked fun at ScHoolboy Q's assertion with a selfie photo of himself on Instagram. In the image, which can be viewed below, the OVO Sound leader is rocking blue boots decorated with crystals, a possible nod to Q's latest single, "Blueslides," from his Blue Lips album and a "Free Yayo" T-shirt.

Check out Drake getting booed at a Limp Bizkit concert in Toronto below.

Watch Drake Get Booed at a Limp Bizkit Concert in Toronto