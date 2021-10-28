Dr. Dre Is Releasing New Music Through Grand Theft Auto Game, Says Snoop Dogg

Fans have been waiting for new music from Dr. Dre since he dropped his Compton album in 2015, while others have been itching for Dre's Detox LP, which may or may not materialize. However, Snoop Dogg claims that some fresh tracks are coming from the legendary producer, but in another form.

During an appearance on Rolling Stone's Rolling Stone Music Now podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 27), Snoop explained that Dre, who has made an appearance on a Grand Theft Auto video game in the past, will be unleashing new songs for GTA.

"I do know he’s in the studio," Snoop said in the interview, which airs on SiriusXM's Volume channel on Friday (Oct. 29) and will be available via the podcast on Nov. 3. "I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So, I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

Last December, a tweet began circulating online of Dr. Dre and Interscope Records cofounder Jimmy Iovine as characters in the Grand Theft Auto V video game update for GTA Online, The Cayo Perico Heist that had just launched.

Grand Theft Auto—or the folks who oversee the making of the game—clearly have an affinity for rap music considering that Dr. Dre will be releasing music through the game and last winter, the online version of GTA Online, The Cayo Perico Heist, featured exclusive new tracks from producer Flying Lotus in addition to songs from Mac Miller, Tierra Whack, MF Doom and more. Producer Scott Storch made an appearance in the game as well.

In case you might've missed it, check out Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine on GTA Online, The Cayo Perico Heist below.