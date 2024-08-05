Donald Trump Insists Ye Is a Complicated Person But Has a Good Heart

President Donald Trump insists that Ye is a very complicated person but has a good heart during popular streamer Adin Ross' recent livestream.

Donald Trump Shares His Opinion About Ye

On Monday (Aug 5), Donald Trump went live with Adin Ross on Kick.com to seemingly gain votes from the younger generation for the Nov. 5 presidential election. In one segment of their extensive interview, the MAGA movement founder discussed his views on Ye after Adin Ross showed him a picture of the rapper. In the clip, which can be seen below, The Donald says that although the Yeezy founder has good intentions, he's extremely complex.

"He’s very complicated," Trump says. "He’s a really nice guy, but he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated."

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Donald Trump After He Makes Concerning Promise About Police Officers Getting Federal Immunity

Ye and Donald Trump's Shaky Relationship Explained

Ye and Donald Trump started out on good terms. The Chicago rapper first met up with Donald Trump in 2016 at the Trump Tower in New York City and received backlash from the hip-hop community. By 2018, Ye and Trump sat down at the White House, where the rapper suggested "abolishing" the 13th Amendment, amongst other ideas. When Ye decided to run for president in 2020, things took a turn between the two. In 2022, Trump called the rapper a "seriously troubled man" on his Truth Social account following Ye's string of anti-Semitic comments.

Trump and Ye's once-close bond was also discussed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 24. Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House's former Director of Strategic Communications revealed during her time on the show that Trump wanted to have Ye come and do a church service on the White House's lawn to unify the country during his tenure in office. The video can be seen below.

"One day, he wanted to have Ye come and do a church service on the White House's lawn to unify the country, and I can't think of anything less unifying," Alyssa Farah Grifin said at the 1:15 mark of the video below. "But we were like, 'Not the time or place, sir.'"

Take a look at Donald Trump and Adin Ross talk about Ye below.

Watch Donald Trump Share His Opinion About Ye

Watch White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveal Donald Trump's Plans to Have Ye Throw Sunday Service on White House Lawn