Donald Trump Was Advised to Let ASAP Rocky Get Sentenced and Then “Play the Racism Card”: Report

President Trump's impeachment investigation is bringing more to light about his involvement in A$AP Rocky's assault case in Sweden.

According to a The New York Times report published on Friday (Nov. 15), official for the United States Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, David Holmes, testified that Trump spoke with Gordon D. Sondland, American ambassador to the European Union, about how to handle the situation.

In Holmes' testimony, he reportedly divulged a conversation he overheard Sondland and Trump having on the phone. During the talk, Sondland reportedly told the president the rapper “should have pled guilty.”

The ambassador then advised Trump that he should “let [Rocky] get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home,” Holmes revealed in testimony.

According to Holmes, Sondland told Trump Sweden “should have released [Rocky] on your word.”

More important to national security, Holmes also claimed Trump talked with Sondland about getting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

As previously reported, Trump made a point to get involved when A$AP Rocky was jailed in Sweden for assault charges over the summer. In July, he released a statement after Rocky was kept in custody without a bail.

"A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership," Trump said. "And we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve already started. Many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said can you help? I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country. When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we’re all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky."

Sweden's Prime Minister later made it clear that the POTUS would have no influence on the rapper's case. The president's allies later called the rapper ungrateful when he didn't publicly thank Trump when he was released.

Rocky has plans to perform in Sweden for the first time since his incident in December.

