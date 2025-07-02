Diddy Drops to His Knees and Appears to Pray in Courtroom Sketch After Verdict Is Read in Sex Crimes Trial

It looks like Diddy and his legal team are chalking up today's conviction on two lesser charges of transportation for prostitution as a W. Especially if you consider his reaction to the verdict, which was captured in a dramatic courtroom sketch.

Diddy's Reaction to Verdict Captured in Courtroom Sketch

On Wednesday (July 2), a jury acquitted Puffy of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy following an eight-week trial. Two charges that could have seen him spend the rest of his life in prison if they stuck. However, after being convicted of two lesser charges of transportation for prostitution, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder seemed elated. According to Associated Press, Diddy was found guilty of flying men and women around the country, including his ex-girlfriends Cassie and the anonymous witness known as Jane, and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

An illustration of the moment was captured by courtroom sketch artist Elizabeth Williams. In the photo, which can be seen below, Diddy is on his knees in front of the court chair. He appears to have his hands clasped together and looks like he's praying. He legal team can be seen exchanging hugs in the background.

Diddy Seeks Bond While Awaiting Sentencing

Following the verdict, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued that Puff should be released today on a $1 million bond until his sentencing and allowed to return to his Miami home. The government opposed the motion. Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to make a ruling later today.

Two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution hold a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, according to sentencing guidelines set forth by the prosecution, the recommended range is 51 to 63 months in prison.

Check out Diddy's dramatic courtroom sketch below.

