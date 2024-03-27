Diddy’s Neighbor Who Told Reporters About Mogul’s Busloads of Girls Was Trolling – Report

The man claiming to be Diddy's neighbor who told reporters busloads of girls arrive at the mogul's home in the wee hours of the morning was reportedly trolling.

Man Trolling About Witnessing Shady Activity at Diddy's Home

On Tuesday (March 26), TMZ ran a story on the neighbor who went viral for riding past Diddy's home and offering unsolicited information to the press about the late-night happenings at the rap mogul's Los Angeles home. The celebrity news site has identified the man driving the car as Khaliq Thomas. They spoke to Thomas' mother who confirmed the passenger who made the claims does live in the neighborhood but says he was trolling. He does not live next door to Diddy as he claimed in the video.

"Neighbor" Makes Wild Claims About Diddy

Diddy has been dominating the headlines since news broke on Monday (March 25) that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were being raided in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. During the raid on Diddy's Los Angeles home, two men drove by the scene in a Bentley, with the passenger claiming to be Diddy's next-door neighbor.

"Tell him to stop bringing all them minors over here late at night," the man screamed toward the person holding the camera in the video. "I live right next to him. He do too much. He be bringing in buses, like big-a*s buses. You could see all type of s**t hop out. Especially at night time, like three in the morning. It gets wild."

Diddy has yet to be arrested in connection to the raid. His attorney has called the move a witch hunt.