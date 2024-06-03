Former Diddy Employees Claim Mogul Was Violent and Abusive Towards Workers on Multiple Occasions – Report

Former employees of Diddy are accusing the mogul of being violent and abusive towards his workers.

Multiple Ex-Employees Accuse Diddy of Abuse

On Saturday (June 1), a new report published by The Daily Beast included interviews with five people who previously worked under Diddy at his various businesses. All five people, who requested anonymity, claimed that the mogul was physically and emotionally abusive to staffers on multiple occasions.

"He didn’t like that I wasn’t agreeing with him, and he wasn’t interested in hearing my point of view," said a former Sean John employee. "He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says 'Stick out your tongue,' and then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me to stick out my tongue, forces his hands on my face."

Diddy allegedly wanted to see if the employee's tongue was bleeding because she had been biting it.

Another former worker at Diddy's Blue Flame advertising agency cited "erratic behavior" on Diddy's part. They claimed, "there was definitely what I would consider mental abuse, [with] how he spoke to us as employees."

That worker claimed Diddy had his staffers clock in around 7 a.m. and leave around 11 p.m. every day. The whole time, they claimed Diddy would subject them to verbal abuse and erratic, angry outbursts.

"When people ask me about it, I always tell them it was the worst experience I ever had in my life," a third former Sean John employee told the publication. "He felt as though he should never be questioned and what he says is what it is...There was a lot of cursing, a lot of talking to people crazy, a lot of [calling women] b***hes, [saying], 'F**k you,' or 'Stupid,' or 'I’ll fire y’all b***hes right now.'"

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for further comment.

Former Making the Band Contestants Criticize Diddy

As Diddy continues to face mounting lawsuits and allegations of sexual and physical abuse, his workplace behavior had actually come under scrutiny long before the lawsuits started piling up. Back in 2022, an old clip of Making the Band—a music competition show Diddy used to hosted on MTV from 2002-2009—made the rounds online that showed former contestants criticizing Puff for his abusive guidance on the show. One contestant named Freddy P said he even considered suicide.

Diddy eventually decided to address the controversy on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Stop all your crying, b***hing & moaning. Hustle harder or get the f**k out of our way - Love"

A few weeks after Diddy was accused of abuse in 2024, former Bad Boy artists Mark Curry and E. Ness came out and said Diddy is fully capable of the allegations he's being accused of.