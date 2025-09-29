Destroy Lonely Drops Five Unexpected Songs After Brand-New Project

Destroy Lonely has surprised fans with five new tracks on the heels of releasing his latest project, </3³ (Broken Hearts 3).

On Sunday (Sept. 28), the Opium rapper unexpectedly dumped a handful of new singles on social media and SoundCloud. The new tracks are titled "Rose Gold Ice," "Exorcist," "Hide It," "Sipped Too Much" and "With My Bi**h."

The new bangers come a little over a week after Destroy put out his latest project, </3³ (Broken Hearts 3), on Sept. 17. Instead of an additional deluxe, it looks like the Atlanta rapper has decided to give the new songs to his supporters as freebies.

Listen to Destroy Lonely's Five New Songs

"Rose Gold Ice"

"Exorcist"

"Hide It"

"Sipped Too Much"

"With My Bi**h"