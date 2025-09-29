Destroy Lonely Drops Five Unexpected Songs After Brand-New Project
Destroy Lonely has surprised fans with five new tracks on the heels of releasing his latest project, </3³ (Broken Hearts 3).
On Sunday (Sept. 28), the Opium rapper unexpectedly dumped a handful of new singles on social media and SoundCloud. The new tracks are titled "Rose Gold Ice," "Exorcist," "Hide It," "Sipped Too Much" and "With My Bi**h."
The new bangers come a little over a week after Destroy put out his latest project, </3³ (Broken Hearts 3), on Sept. 17. Instead of an additional deluxe, it looks like the Atlanta rapper has decided to give the new songs to his supporters as freebies.