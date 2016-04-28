Desiigner Elbow Drops Into Crowd While Performing

Rapper, and all musicians really, have used jumping into the crowd as part of their stage show seemingly forever. There's the standard stage dive, while other moves have been worked out over the year's though perhaps none as WWE-esque as what Desiigner did at a recent show.

Captured b DJ Akademiks (who has been everywhere and a great scoop for new music lately) the "Panda" rapper can be seen in the above video doing his best Macho Man Randy Savage impression as he leaps into the crowd elbow first. "#desiigner doing elbow drops in the crowd. Hope they caught him," Akademiks wrote.

Seeing as "Panda" is currently the no. 1 song in the country perhaps Desiigner was feeling extra hype and overcome with excitement. Kanye West recently congratulated the Brooklyn rapper on Twitter for his chart-topping achievement, writing, "I'm so proud of @LifeofDesiigner #1 song in the country. Panda!!! Good music 2016!!!" "Panda" received a huge boost earlier in the year, when Kanye included portions of the track on his song "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" off his The Life of Pablo album.

Watch Desiigner's top turnbuckle jump up above, with Kanye congratulatory tweet, his first in two weeks, just below. While an elbow drop may cause a few bruises, it's better than puking on stage, which Desiigner did at a show earlier this month. Just yesterday it was announced that the rapper will be performing at L.A.'s HARD Summer Music Festival in July.

