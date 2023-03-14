DatPiff Responds to Rumor the Site Has Been Shut Down

Popular mixtape streaming platform DatPiff is currently down with rumors swirling that the site has met its demise. Datpiff has responded to the issues and speculation.

On Monday (March 13), many DatPiff users began to notice the site's usual plethora of mixtape content was unavailable. Others got 404 errors while logging on to the site. Currently, the site sits mostly dark.

Datpiff website down. datpiff.com loading...

Many fans expected the worst-case scenario.

"RIP Datpiff," Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive tweeted. "Who probably has the most important archive of music from the past 10-15 years anywhere on the internet. It was a bridge between the blog era and the streaming era -- and a hub for projects that will never see the light of day on DSPs. Thank you for your service."

"We really lost Eastbay & Datpiff in less than 6 months," someone else captioned video of Tory Lanez's father going off outside the courtroom.

"Datpiff shutting down is the bleak future that we're facing with how these soulless corporations want to monopolize how we listen to music, resulting in multiple iterations of the burning of the alexandria, wiping away decades of precious culture - most of it we'll never salvage," another person posted.

It turns out, rumors of the site ending its 18-year run may have been exaggerated. On Monday night, DatPiff released a statement about concern over the site's possible demise.

"Despite the rumors, we are happy to report that we will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love," the statement reads. "We're working through technical issues on our site and app, but still actively update our youtube! Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here."

DatPiff launched in 2005 and has been a staple in the hip-hop community via which mixtapes have been distributed online. In early 2022, they suffered a data breach.