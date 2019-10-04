Dame D.O.L.L.A. wasted no time in hitting Shaquille O’Neal with a one-two lyrical punch.

On Friday (Oct. 4), Damian Lillard released a second diss track aimed at Shaq called “I Rest My Case.” The heated song follows his previous Shaq diss track, "Reign Reign Go Away.”

On “I Rest My Case,” Dame goes for the jugular and shoots down the former Los Angeles Lakers star's legacy both as an NBA Hall-of-Famer and as a rapper.

"You not a rapper, you comedy, commentary, and actor/Feed 'em with a slingshot, you better call the pastor/David and Goliath, your stature's a non-factor," he spits, adding, "I know you only competing for some attention/You was hot then, but today you honorable mention/All your closest folks need to come with an intervention/The General commercial's a little over-extended."

Shaq has not responded to Dame's two diss songs as of yet. For now, we only have his original diss track that he released on his Instagram page on Sept. 26. So, the ball is in his court now.

The Shaq-Dame beef initially stemmed from Shaq not feeling Dame’s boasts that he can rap better than him during an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast.

Listen to Damian Lillard's second Shaq diss track, "I Rest My Case," below.

