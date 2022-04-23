DaBaby Punches His Own Artist Wisdom – Watch

DaBaby is trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him reportedly punching his own artist Wisdom last night in South Carolina.

In a clip posted on @prince_mazani’s Instagram account on Saturday (April 23), DaBaby is walking backstage in what appears to be backstage at a show when suddenly he swings on Wisdom, who is an artist on the North Carolina rapper’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. In the video, it appears as if DaBaby and Wisdom both connected with their punches, but suffered no severe injuries. Thankfully, the fight was quickly broken up by security guards, personnel and some police officers.

There’s no word on what prompted the altercation. On Friday (April 22), DaBaby was among the many headliners for the Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena. It’s unclear if the altercation happened at the venue, but it appears this could be the one,

XXL has reached out to DaBaby’s reps for comment.

In 2020, DaBaby spoke highly of Wisdom and saw a bright future in him.

“Big dude who makes great music," DaBaby told XXL. "I can compare [Wisdom] him to somebody, but I don’t want to do that. I’ma let the people make the comparisons on their own and just be like, you know, back in that XXL interview, that’s who I was talking about like that’s who I was referring to.”

Wisdom has gone through some legal issues of his own in the past. In June of 2021, the Charlotte, N.C. rapper was arrested for attempted murder stemming from a shooting in Miami's South Beach area.

According to police records obtained by XXL, Wisdom, born Wisdom Awute, and another man named Christopher Urena were arrested following a shootout that occurred outside of Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive. Of the two people who sustained injuries, one was shot in the leg. The other victim was shot in the upper right rear torso, and as a result, was paralyzed.

Wisdom was eventually charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm for shooting victim Emerson Delgado. According to police, the shooting incident stemmed from an alleged argument between the two parties that escalated into a gun battle. DaBaby reportedly bailed out Wisdom at the time.

See video of DaBaby's altercation with Wisdom below.