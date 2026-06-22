Music Industry Mogul Clive Davis Dead at 94

Music industry mogul Clive Davis has passed away at the age of 94.

On Monday (June 22), the death of the legendary record executive was confirmed by his family, following a recent hospitalization for an upper respiratory infection.

In a statement to Instagram, Davis' four children celebrated their father's legacy.

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives," the statement reads. "He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."

Jermaine Dupri, singer Tamar Braxton and producer Jerry Wonda were among the many comments remembering the late executive on the post, all leaving prayer emojis to express their condolences.

A longtime rep for Davis told Rolling Stone that the mogul "passed away peacefully from an age-related illness." He was surrounded by friends and family.

Born in Brooklyn in 1932 and later raised in Queens after losing both parents as a teenager, Davis went on to study at NYU and Harvard before beginning his career in law at Columbia Records in 1960. His talent for deal-making quickly elevated him through the industry, and he was named president of Columbia Records in 1967.

In 1974, he launched Arista Records, where he continued his run of success, most notably discovering and developing Whitney Houston. In 1993, Davis and Arista partnered with Diddy to help launch Bad Boy Entertainment with a roster that included the late Notorious B.I.G. He was also a key backer in LaFace Records, which helped launch the careers of OutKast, TLC, Usher, Toni Braxton and more.

He later founded J Records, which helped break singers Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

Clive's name became synonymous with success in the music industry, and he was frequently name-dropped in songs from the likes of Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar and more.

"J Prince, man, I'm Tony Draper/Radric with Clive Davis' paper," Gucci rapped on 2014's "Intro (Gucci vs. Guwop)," while Dot rapped on 2011's "On Da Spot Freestyle," "Big AKs like Alicia Keys abbreviated/And nowadays, ni**as stand behind em like Clive Davis."

Read his family's full statement below.

See Clive Davis' Family's Official Statement

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