Jaden Smith Goes Nude and Paints Himself Red, Internet Immediately Has Questions

Jaden Smith has the internet asking questions after a photo he posted on social media features himself completely in the nude and covered in red paint.

On June 14, Jaden Smith, who is the Men's Creative Director for Christian Louboutin, shared on his Instagram page a series of behind-the-scenes photos from his photoshoot for his Fall/Winter 2026 collection for the luxury brand. One picture that has caught everyone's attention features the eccentric creative in the nude and covered in red paint.

"Well In The End Twas Blissfully & Mystically CL," Jaden captioned the post, which can be viewed below. "Dedicated To TcT Formal A Utility Dress Code As A Way Of Life™️ One Day I’ll Be Read," he added.

While the photo is from his promotional photoshoot for CL, it did leave fans scratching their heads. The Shade Room's Instagram account shared Jaden Smith's eye-catching picture, which drew an array of criticisms from readers in the comment section.

Some people theorize that Jaden was delivering a cryptic political message, while others felt it's Jaden just being his usual weird self. Several other readers suggested that Jaden was promoting satanism in the photo and some suggested that he was exploiting himself for the price of fame.

"Cosplaying a tampon is crazy," joked one person. Another fan wrote, "I Rebuke this in the name of Jesus."

One fan added: "The cost of being famous and staying relevant In this world is ridiculous. Yall can keep that."

You can read more fans' comments about Jaden's photo below.

See Jaden Smith's Nude Photo of Himself Covered in Red Paint (Swipe Left)

See Fans' Reactions to Jaden Smith Going Nude and Painting Himself Red

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