Mystikal’s Son Speaks Out After Rapper Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape Conviction, Hopes His Father Gets the Help He Needs

Mystikal's son is opening up after his father was given a 20-year prison sentence following the rapper's guilty plea to rape earlier this year.

Breaking his silence for the first time, Million Tyler spoke to TMZ on Monday (June 22), and said his dad's situation has left him processing a wide range of emotions.

"I feel bad for the victim as well as my father," Mystikal's son admitted. "Nobody wins from these situations. It's hard for both parties."

He added that the experience has been difficult to compartmentalize, explaining, "It's a lot to deal with, a lot to compartmentalize in my mind. It creates a huge array of different emotions and things to have to deal with from the situation. A lot of decisions that he made I don’t agree with."

Million also spoke about how the ordeal has affected his own creative path as he works to establish himself as an artist.

"I'm trying to be my own artist, you know what I’m saying? So, I have to keep pushing so that I can continue to elevate myself,” he said. "It did slow me down with music for a little bit. It definitely made me stop for a while trying to get myself together, you know, but now as time’s going forward, I can continue to push myself to keep going."

The hip-hop son also left a message directly for his father, adding, "I hope you get the help you need. I really hope you do. I hope [serving time] does [help]."

As previously reported, Mystikal was handed down the sentence on June 12 for a rape that occurred in July of 2022 at his Prairieville, La. home. During his sentencing hearing, the victim asked the judge to give the New Orleans rapper the maximum sentence for punching her, choking her, pulling out her braids and forcibly raping her in his home.

Prior to this case, the rapper was convicted of sexual battery in June 2003 and served six years behind bars before being released in January 2010, where he was then required to register as a sex offender.

SeeMystikal's son's full interview about his father below.

Watch Mystikal's Son Open Up About His Father's Sentence

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