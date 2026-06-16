Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Rape – Report

Mystikal was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape earlier this year.

According to a WBRZ report, published on Tuesday (June 12), Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, received a 20-year prison sentence for a rape that occurred in July of 2022 at his Prairieville, La. home. During his sentencing hearing, the victim asked the judge to give the New Orleans rapper the maximum sentence for punching her, choking her, pulling out her braids and forcibly raping her in his home.

After she delivered her victim impact statement, Mystikal was permitted to address the court. He tried to speak to the victim, but was ordered to make his statement to the judge.

"If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence," he said, looking forward in the courtroom.

Afterward, the judge gave the disgraced rapper a two-decade-long prison sentence for third-degree rape, falling just five years short of the legal maximum.

Mystikal's sentence comes after he pleaded guilty on March 17, 2026 in connection with his 2022 rape arrest. According to WBRZ, the 55-year-old rhymer was originally charged with first-degree rape, which carries a maximum life sentence, but he pleaded to third-degree rape, a lesser charge.

XXL has reached out to Mystikal's attorney for comment.

Mystikal has an extensive legal history in similar cases like this. Following a 2003 sexual assault involving his hairstylist, he served six years behind bars for sexual battery and extortion. He faced further rape allegations in 2017, but that case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

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