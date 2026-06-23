Mystikal Still Faces Civil Lawsuit Filed by Woman Who He Pled Guilty to Raping, Details Rapper Spitting on Her – Report

Mystikal is still reportedly facing a civil lawsuit filed by the woman whom he pleaded guilty to raping last week.

The Louisiana rapper has a lengthy prison sentence ahead of him. On Monday (June 22), TMZ reported that the woman at the center of the case is still suing the rapper over the incident. According to the celebrity news site, the woman details the harrowing incident in the suit, where she says she was visiting the rapper at his Prairieville, La. home when he attacked her after accusing her of stealing money from him during a drug-fueled rage.

The woman details Mystikal spitting on her and throwing rubbing alcohol on her in an attempt to cleanse her of "bad spirits." He also punched, kicked and choked the woman, and pulled a patch out of her hair. After making her pray with him, he raped the woman.

The suit claims the victim has suffered emotional distress as well as physical injuries from the encounter. It is unclear how much she is suing the embattled rapper for.

XXL has reached out to Mystikal's attorney for comment.

The former No Limit rapper is serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape in criminal court last week.

After she the victim delivered her impact statement, Mystikal was permitted to address the court.

"If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence," he said.

This is Mystikal's second time serving time for sex crimes. He spent six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion in 2003. In 2017, he was again charged with rape. However, the case was eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.

See 47 of the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History C-Murder, Max B, B.G. and more.