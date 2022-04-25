Former Making the Band Rapper Chopper Arrested for Sex Trafficking

Former Da Band rapper Chopper has reportedly been charged with being a pimp in Las Vegas.

The Making the Band participant was taken into custody in Maryland after warrant was issued for his arrest on April 8. He was recently extradited to Vegas to face charges of sex trafficking, according to a police report obtained by XXL. Chopper got caught up when he sent a direct message on Instagram to an undercover detective posing as a sex worker and propositioned her about becoming a prostitute. The agent then looked through the rapper's Instagram page and noticed posts that could be consistent with someone who trafficked women.

Police then reportedly launched an investigation into Chopper, who bragged to the undercover detective about owning multiple homes across the country. Chopper also reportedly told the detective Vegas was not a good place to conduct business because law enforcement is looking more seriously into making busts for pimping and prostitution.

The investigation into Chopper's activity continued, with Chopper eventually telling the agent she was to join his "stable." The rapper reportedly became aggressive when the detective continued to string him on. He reportedly tried to verbally force the detective to leave home and demanded a fee of $2,000. Police reportedly believe they have enough evidence to charge Chopper with felony sex trafficking.

XXL has reached out to Chopper's team and the Las Vegas Police Department for comment.

Chopper appeared on the early 2000's show Making the Band, an MTV reality show that featured Diddy attempting to curate a successful music group with previously unproven artists Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper, Babs, E. Ness and Freddy P. This iteration of the show ran for three seasons. Chopper eventually earned a solo deal with Bad Boy before parting ways with the label. His most recent official release, Man on Mars, came out in 2018, on MOE Entertainment. Last year, he released the single "Payback."

Chopper is the second former Da Band member to make headlines recently. Last month, Freddy P called out Diddy and said the music mogul is the reason Freddy hates life.