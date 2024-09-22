Chingy Faces Backlash and Backs Out of Performing at Republican Event Featuring Donald Trump Jr.

Chingy received some angry backlash for his scheduled appearance at a Republican event featuring Donald Trump Jr.

Chingy Faces Backlash, Withdraws from Performing at Republican Event

Chingy garnered major backlash from fans when it was discovered that he was scheduled to perform at the Log Cabin Republicans' Red, White & Rock event in Nashville on Sept. 29. The event, which supports LGBT conservatives, also featured guest speakers like Donald Trump, Jr., the son of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On Saturday (Sept. 21), Chingy jumped into the comment section of Baller Alert's Instagram post about his upcoming performance at the Republican event. The "Right Thurr" rapper stood firm on his decision to perform at the event, insisting he has no political alignment with either the Democratic or Republican parties.

"I'm a say this one time. MY JOB IS TO PERFORM AND I GET PAID TO PERFORM, NOT CAURR ABOUT POLITICS. NOW YALL FIND SUMIN ELSE TO DO WITH YURR TIME," Chingy wrote in the comments, which can be viewed below.

In response to a fan who suggested that Chingy be honest with them and just say he's broke, the rhymer replied, "You can’t be down bad when you just bought a 500k house pimp."

"Those people don't hate me because they love my music. Music isn't racist and that's how I play it," he continued.

""All this nonsense y’all creating bothers me none," he added. "I'm a performer, whether these people are political, homosexual, or whatever—they all love music... I have classic records they all love, and I will perform them for them. So I hope that helps you understand that my job as an artist is to perform and make timeless music. That I did."

Finally, Chingy had enough of the critics and announced that he wasn't going to perform at the Republican event, after all.

"YOU KNO WHAT JUS CAUSE I DONT WANT RO BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS MESS. I HAVE DECLINED PERFORMING AND NO IM MOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER NOR SUPPORTER OF ANYONE ELSE BUT CHINGY. THURR YOU HAVE IT," he wrote.

Several Rappers Are Supporting Donald Trump

Although Chingy insisted that he's not a supporter of Donald Trump, many of his rap peers are pro-MAGA (Make America Great Again) and want Trump to be their next president in November.

Fivio Foreign has been a Trump supporter for many years. In 2019, the Brooklyn spitter released a video for "Big Drip," which featured a man wearing a custom MAGA hat. When asked about the moment in a 2020 video interview, he noted, "I ain’t going against Trump." Earlier this month, Fivio was spotted at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Lil Pump has spent most of his summer on X, formerly known as Twitter, showering Trump with praise as the election cycle gained momentum. The South Florida rapper is even spewing vile attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris who he called the "Worst VP in history."

In August, Pump vowed to leave the country if Kamala is elected in November. "I swear to God, on my dad's grave, if this stupid a*s b**ch Kamala Harris wins the election I'm moving out of America boy," Pump stated in a video posted to his social media accounts.

In the end, there has never been a more important presidential race as a nation than the upcoming general election on Nov. 5—no matter the political affiliation.

Check out Chingy's responses to people that weren't happy with him performing at a Republican event below.

