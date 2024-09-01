Fivio Foreign Supports Donald Trump at Pennsylvania Rally, Fans Aren’t Really Feeling It

It looks like Fivio Foreign is "ONBOA47RD" with his support for Donald Trump. The Brooklyn rapper was spotted hanging out with the Republican presidential nominee at his Pennsylvania rally last week.

Fivio Supports Donald Trump at Pennsylvania Rally

On Sunday (Sept. 1), The Shade Room posted a video from Instagram account @NYDrillOfficial2 featuring Fivio Foreign showing his support for Donald Trump at his Johnstown, Pa. rally last Friday (Aug. 30). In the clip below, the "Off the Grid" rapper appears to be hanging out with Trump at a meet-and-greet following his rally.

In another video, which can be viewed below, Fivio embraces fellow Trumper and reggaeton star Anuel AA who was also at the rally. A quick look at Anuel's IG page shows that he's a die-hard Trump devotee as well.

Finally, to show further proof that he was at Trump's rally, Fivio posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself at the event looking at his cell phone while Trump was delivering his speech. "Haters gon say it's AI [American flag emoji]," Fivio captioned his post on X.

Fans Aren't Really Feeling Fivio's Endorsement for Trump

Once videos of Fivio Foreign at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally hit social media, many rap fans were not feeling it.

"These big ole veneers must be affecting their brain...[brain emoji] [tears of joy emoji]," wrote one fan on Instagram.

Another person commented: "Trump paying these ppl a tiny bag in exchange for their souls [tears of joy emoji]."

A third fan wrote: "If you're BLACK and n support of Donald Trump, it's obvious YOU lack the intelligence that's necessary fo OUR democracy."

However, there were a few people who didn't have a problem with Fivio stumping for Trump.

"They [Fivio and Anuel] have the right to endorse Trump if they want to, y’all need to stop trying to force Kamala on us," wrote one user.

"At some point y'all gonna stop getting butthurt over people having a different opinion than you[.] You vote for the candidate that has policies that benefit you and your family. Not everyone has the same needs or wants," another person typed in the comments.

In the end, the endorsement of Donald Trump by rappers has become a polarizing topic on social media.

Watch Fivio Foreign show his support for Donald Trump along with fellow Trump supporter and reggaeton star Anuel below.

Watch Fivio Foreign at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally With Reggaeton Star Anuel