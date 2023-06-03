Chika Faces Backlash for Twitter Rant About Screaming Infants on Flight, One Kid Belongs to T.I.’s Daughter Zonnique

Chika is facing backlash for her Twitter rant about screaming infants on a flight. But unbeknownst to her, one of those kids' mother was T.I.'s daughter Zonnique.

On Thursday (June 1), Chika jumped on her Twitter page and launched into a rant to over two infants who were noisy in first class on a red-eye flight. One of the crying babies woke the Alabama-based rhymer from her slumber during the flight. This prompted Chika to post several tweets about the incident.

"[The] lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red-eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her [.] I just bought $34 WiFi at 4am to call you a stupid bitch," she wrote in since-deleted tweets. "[P.S.], I hate you and I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench."

She also called the mother a "hoe" and urged her to "choke" as well in her Twitter rant. After deleting her tweets, Chika doubled down on her remarks and apologized to anyone who was offended.

"Posting because [I] think it’s important & because [I] understand that people who actually do want to support me were also offended by my inflammatory thread yesterday," she wrote. "[I'm] sorry cuz it was triggering/infuriating to many. [I] just don’t like being seen as someone [I'm] not."

But in a strange twist of fate, one of the mother of those infants was Tip's daughter Zonnique Pullins. She caught wind of Chika's acerbic tweets and responded.

In her tweet, the singer shared a video of her twins sitting in first class and watching a children's show with their headphones on. Zonnique wrote, "[Wait] I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class [four tears of joy emojis] you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af [face with hand over mouth emoji]."

The other infant was a niece related to Zonnique's child and she the one crying on the plane, according to the mother, Tamara Zackery. She hopped on her Instagram page on Saturday (June 3) and explained what happened on the flight.

Although Tamara acknowledged how frustrating it can be having to deal with a crying baby on a long flight, she was not expecting someone to go on a rant and write disparaging remarks about her child on social media.

"I truly thought an overnight flight would be the best being the girls would sleep straight through it after wearing them out and honestly it worked until my 2yr old niece woke up startled in pure darkness forgetting where she was," she explained in her message on IG. "So i comforted her kisses her and rocked her back to sleep. It may have looked like a bit of a struggle cause I’m also 5 months pregnant. By standers never give concern to the mom who is actually having to deal with the crying baby while worrying about they grown ass too."

"It’s really the worst feeling and than this bitch who was never even suppose to be sitting next to me goes on her phone and rants and calls my niece a bastard and a little b***h," she continued. "I can’t wait to see this hoe on the next first class flight it’s on bihochhhh people are so indenture to children and just cause they kids don’t mean they don’t deserve to fly first class too!"

After Zonnique addressed the airplane incident on Twitter, it sparked even more angry reactions toward Chika for her harsh tweets about the infant. As of now, Chika has put her Twitter account on private, but it's not stopping the backlash of people thinking Chika was talking about Zonnique's child in her Twitter rant.

"[Not] like finding out chika was talking about zonnique… a BLACK woman w BLACK kids really says a lot. her language was so coded. “wench,” “bastard,” “hoe,” “sexual promiscuity,” like omg i should have known. that evil ass b***h is SO ANTI-BLACK [face with spiral eyes emoji]," wrote one person.

"I knew the person Chika was talking about would see her thread. But I wasn’t expecting it to be Zonnique! Zonnique & her family finna be on Chika’s ass.. [three crying loudly emojis]," tweeted another reader.

A third person typed: "Can we talk about people in general getting upset when kids/babies cause a disturbance on a flight? Ain’t that what kids do from time to time? If you want to control an environment when you travel, fly private. [woman shrugging her shoulder emoji]"

Meanwhile, Chika has went on her Instagram page to addressed the backlash. In one message she posted on her Instagram Story, she wrote:

"stay mad. being upset at a person ranting about an annoying baby that woke them up at 4 am is a cute way to make you feel like you're morally superior to someone. you're literally not.

like [I] been saying, [I] wasn't rude to her and that what I'm good with. [I] have the decency to be mad externally somewhere else. my only mistake was doing it on Twitter.

[I] don't feel bad cuz the response is disproportionate to the mistake. but like... do ur thing, internet. y'all already ain't like me this ain't nothing new."

Chika message about the backlash. chikalogy/Instagram loading...

Then Chika posted several videos on her IG Story where she explained that she was experiencing a manic episode and just wanted to rest during the long flight. You can watch Chika's videos below.

