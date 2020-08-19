Chika’s 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle

If you've ever had the urge to approach a baddie, you'll know exactly where 2020 XXL Freshman Chika is coming from in her new freestyle. In the verse, she flaunts a nimble flow, elastic rhyming and conversational detail as she takes you through her racing thoughts as she contemplates making her move.

"Do you think that she'd be looking for a lady or a fella?/Judging by the twinkle in her eye got me thinking she'd be down for whatever/I done been around, but I never/Seen a beauty like hers," she raps in the lighthearted freestyle.

The Alabama rapper also points out the physical attributes that have her stuck. "Them curves make a nigga get to stuttering and tripping off words/No sleeping, nigga, sheep been flocking to her like herds," Chika raps at another point in the a cappella verse, which ends with her concluding that the lady in question is "mugging" so it's best to leave her alone and plot for the future.

In just about eight bars, Chika investigates the sexuality of the mystery baddie, sifts through her network of homie intel and her own amazement before using her sharp perceptual lens to determine that now's not the time to try to bag. Her rhymes are funny, relatable and exact. The freestyle showcases a level of detail, conversational fluidity and humor that typically paints her songs and it serves as further proof that she's playing no games in 2020 and beyond.

Hailing from Montgomery, Ala., the 23-year-old rapper began making waves in the rap world after she uploaded a freestyle criticizing Kanye West's support of President Trump two years ago. She spit the bars over Yeezy's "Jesus Walks" instrumental. The video has been retweeted on Twitter over 130,000 times and it served as a breakout moment that led to her blooming rap career.

After building her buzz on social media and releasing songs and videos from time to time, the rapper unloaded her debut rap project, Industry Games, this past March. Featuring introspective bars, gospel choir-infused tunes and soulful melodies, the project is a concise look at why Chika is next up. Next is now.

Chika is one of 12 rappers selected for the 2020 XXL Freshman Class. NLE Choppa reps Memphis while Polo G and Calboy put on for Chicago. Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign hold it down for New York City. Baby Keem rests his head in Las Vegas. Jack Harlow is a Louisville, Ky. native. Rod Wave hails from the bottom of the map in St. Petersburg, Fla. Mulatto and Lil Keed are hot in the streets of Atlanta. San Francisco rapper 24kGoldn earned the most fan votes to land the title of the Freshman 10th spot winner.

You can see Chika flex her rap skills in her 2020 XXL Freshman freestyle, powered by Rap Caviar, below.

