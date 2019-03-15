Chief Keef, Zacari, Lil GotIt and More: New Projects This Week

SXSW festivities may be the center of attention for many music fans this week but that didn’t stop some of the game's promising hip-hop acts from dropping some new tunes.

The latest addition to Chief Keef’s ever-growing catalog is GloToven, his new collaboration with super-producer Zaytoven. For the new project, the Glo Gang head honcho joined forces with Zaytoven, who provided production for all nine tracks. Sosa’s joint project with Zay features the single “Spy Kid” and the Lil Pump-assisted “Old Heads and Regretful Hoes.”

Top Dawg Entertainment, one of the strongest indie labels in hip-hop, added to its already popping roster earlier this year with the signing of Zacari, who drops Run Wild Run Free this week. For the uninformed, Zacari appears on Kendrick Lamar's 2017 track "LOVE." The seven-song Run Wild Run Free EP, which houses a Lil Yachty collaboration, was first teased with the release of the Teddy Walton co-production “Don't Trip.”

“This EP really goes back," Cari says about the inspiration for the project. "I've been working on the music for two years and some of the lyrics are even from high school. This being my first project I wanted my experiences up to this point to be reflected in the music. A lot of the sounds and tones are drawn from my experiences in Alaska. I want the project to feel like a breath of fresh air. After you listen to it I want you to feel like you’re ready to go back into the real world.”

The wait is now over for Lil GotIt's new project It's Crazy But It's True. “This what y’all been waiting on," the Atlanta rapper recently promised on social media. "I put my heart into this tape. I gave y’all the old me on the Hood Baby tape but this tape the new me. Y’all ain’t gone wanna skip not one song. On God.” With appearances from his brother Lil Keed, Lil Durk, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Gunna, the lengthy mixtape serves as the “Hercules” rapper’s first release since 2018’s Hood Baby.

Take a listen to all of the new music that premiered this week including projects from Dizzy Wright, Young Chop, Trina and Lil West below.