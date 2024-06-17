Chief Keef Performs in Chicago for First Time in Over 10 Years

Chief Keef returned to the Chicagoland area and performed for the first time in over a decade at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival over the weekend.

Chief Keef Performs at Summer Smash

On Sunday night (June 16), Sosa closed out the three-day Summer Smash event in Bridgeville, Ill., right outside of the Windy City. The highly anticipated set was Chief Keef's first performance in his hometown since Lollapalooza August of 2012. The Summer Smash set was postponed due to a weather advisory, which resulted in fans rioting before order was restored and the festival was allowed to resume.

Chief Keef walked on stage to a raucous crowd of thousands of concert attendees. "I'm back muthaf**kas," he told the concertgoers before launching into fan-favorite tracks like "Don't Like," "Love Sosa" and "Faneto," performing the latter for the first time in Chicago.

At one point during the set, the man who does the intro for "Love Sosa" was reportedly tackled by security as he attempted to get on stage during the show. The clip can be seen below. Lil Yachty, G Herbo and others were spotted taking in the show. Other festival performers included from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Wacka Flocka Flame, Big Sean and many others.

Read More: Chief Keef Reveals He Quit Drinking Lean

Chief Keef Blacklisted From Performing in Chicago

The last time Chief Keef attempted to perform near Chicago (sort of) was when he tried to do a hologram show in Hammond, Ind. back in 2015. The event was shut down by police after one song. For the last several years, Sosa was ultimately blacklisted from performing in the city after then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the Chicago drill rapper an "unacceptable role model."

Chief Keef has recently been doing more big shows. In March, he performed at Rolling Loud California where he brought out Sexyy Red.

Read More: See If You Share a Birthday With These Summer Baby Rappers

Check out footage from Sosa's Summer Smash set below.

Watch Cheif Keef Perform at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash