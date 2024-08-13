Fans Angrily Go In on Chief Keef for Canceling Tour After He Pops Back Up on Instagram

Chief Keef is facing backlash from fans for canceling his tour due to a medical emergency after he pops back up on Instagram looking just fine.

Chief Keef Faces Backlash Upon Returning to IG

On Monday (Aug. 12), Sosa returned to Instagram with the first post on his feed since June 29, three weeks before he canceled his A Lil Tour. The post, which can be seen below, shows the Chicago rapper sitting on a bench in his closet taking a selfie video. He shows off the bling on his wrist and smiles before the short clip ends. "Go run it up w @diablo.farms," he captioned the post.

Instead of being intrigued by Chief Keef's advert, most fans in the comment section had heated reactions to the rapper shutting down his tour the day it was set to begin.

"Shut up you cancelled the tour that was one of my birthday plans," one person typed in the comment section of the post.

"ANYWAY!! You owe us a concert in Miami sir!!!!" another person typed.

A different IG user bluntly responded to the post, "RESCHEDULE THE TOUR NI**A."

Sosa Leaves Fans in Limbo When He Abruptly Cancels Tour

On July 16, Chief Keef announced his tour would not take place mere hours before it was meant to kick off at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

"[F]or health reasons I’m postponing the tour until later this year," his Instagram message read. "Be on the road real soon!"

Additionally, Keef sent out a statement to his fans via Live Nation, saying he'd been "ordered" to stay home.

"To my fans, I’m so sorry to announce this, but due to a medical emergency, I’ve been ordered to stay home to recover, so I have to postpone the tour," the statement read. "Those who bought tickets can opt for a refund or keep it for a future date. I intend to be back on the road soon. Thank you, I love y’all."

There has been no word on when the tour will be rescheduled.

See Chief Keef's post and check out reactions to the rapper returning to Instagram after he canceled his tour in July below.

See Fans Angrily Go In on Chief Keef for Canceling Tour After He Pops Back Up on Instagram