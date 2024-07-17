Chief Keef Abruptly Delays Summer Tour on the First Day Due to Mysterious Medical Emergency

Chief Keef is abruptly delaying his summer tour due to a mysterious medical emergency.

Chief Keef Pushes Back Summer Tour

On Tuesday (July 16), Chief Keef hopped on his Instagram Story mere hours before he was meant to kick off his A Lil Tour at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Keef announced he'd be pushing back the tour dates until later this year due to an undisclosed health issue.

"[F]or health reasons I’m postponing the tour until later this year," his message read. "Be on the road real soon!"

Additionally, Keef sent out a statement to his fans via Live Nation, saying he'd been "ordered" to stay home.

"To my fans, I’m so sorry to announce this, but due to a medical emergency, I’ve been ordered to stay home to recover, so I have to postpone the tour," the statement read. "Those who bought tickets can opt for a refund or keep it for a future date. I intend to be back on the road soon. Thank you, I love y’all.”

XXL has reached out to Chief Keef's team for further comment.

Read More: Sexyy Red Confirms Joint Album With Chief Keef Is Coming Soon

Chief Keef Announces A Lil Tour With Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz

Sosa announced the tour back in May shortly after releasing his long-awaited album Almighty So 2. The 16-track album features guest appearances from G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Quavo and Sexyy Red, among others. The 17-date tour was set to kick off in Boston before concluding on Aug. 13 at San Franscisco's The Midway venue.

Additionally, Chief Keef celebrated the release by performing in his Chicago hometown for the first time in over a decade. Sosa closed out Lyrical Lemonade's three-day Summer Smash event in Bridgeview, Ill., right outside of the Windy City. The highly anticipated set was Chief Keef's first performance in his hometown since Lollapalooza in August of 2012.

Read More: Chief Keef Reveals He Quit Drinking Lean

Check out Chief Keef's announcement below.

See Chief Keef Abruptly Delay Summer Tour Due to Mysterious Medical Emergency

Chief Keef instagram Chiefkeefsosa/Instagram loading...