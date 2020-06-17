Chance The Rapper has entered the chat about J. Cole's new song "Snow on tha Bluff."

Following Cole dropping the new surprise record late Tuesday night (June 16), the North Carolina native found himself at the center of criticism on social media. Many people accused J. Cole of seemingly addressing Noname on the record while also condemning him for being misogynistic in the lyrics. He describes a Black woman whom he says is upset by the racism and police brutality that is impacting the Black community and ignorant behavior displayed by Black people amid the current civil unrest. Cole didn't name-drop anyone on the song.

On Wednesday afternoon (June 17), Chance appeared to share his thoughts. "Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism," he wrote on Twitter without directly naming Cole.

A fan then tweeted Chance and said, "I know Noname ya peoples, and Cole did NOT read the room before dropping that.. but c’mon bro."

To this, Chance The Rapper addressed Cole's record directly, saying, "They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown."

Chance's tweet is seemingly referring to the part of "Snow on tha Bluff" when the Fayetteville, N.C. rapper says he goes on a woman's social media page and sees how she interacts with people. J. Cole then refers to the tone the unnamed woman uses when speaking to others and suggests it is more conducive to treat people like children to effectively explain the current state of the county in the midst of the protests calling for justice and racial equality.

Folks on social media began attacking the Dreamville Records founder last night and this morning after digesting "Snow on tha Bluff." Many people have expressed their thoughts on the record and said that a tweet Noname posted last month is what triggered the response via song from Cole.

"Poor Black folks all over the country are putting their bodies on the line in protest for our collective safety and y'all favorite top-selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up," Noname wrote in the message that has since been deleted. "Niggas whole discographies be about Black plight and they nowhere to be found."

J. Cole hopped on Twitter this morning after he began trending on social media today and said that he will not specify who the song is about, but it is people's own prerogative to take the record in the way they choose. He then gave Noname props for being a leader during these uncharted times and added that he doesn't feel equip to be a leader himself.