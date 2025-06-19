Freak-Off Fury – Cassie Heard in Disturbing Audio at Diddy Trial Threatening to Kill a Man for Having Her Sex Tape and Surprisingly Whoo Kid Is Mentioned

Cassie threatened a man she believed possessed a freak-off tape, in audio played during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex crimes trial, and, surprisingly, DJ Whoo Kid was mentioned.

Audio of Cassie Arguing Over Sex Tape Played in Court

On Tuesday (June 17), Diddy's defense team let the jury hear audio of Cassie speaking with a man, identified in court as Sujit. In the clip, Sujit claims he was shown and possesses a sex tape featuring Cassie. Diddy's former lover becomes enraged when asking the man to show her proof of the existence of the footage on his phone. The man first claims he was shown the footage, which allegedly featured Cassie and Whoo Kid, a SiriusXM radio host on Shade 45 and former G-Unit DJ.

"So you are telling me that he showed you a video of Whoo Kid f**king Cassie? Then that's not a real video because he's never f**ked me," Cassie says.

Sujit later conceded it was not Whoo Kid in the video before going back and saying it was.

"It was him. He was like, 'Yo, look at my b***h," Sujit says.

"Then that's not me, because I never f**ked Whoo Kid. Not even in my drunken state," Cassie replies.

Cassie Threatens to Kill Man Over Sex Tape

Sujit, who clearly sounds inebriated in the audio, continues to talk around the matter at hand, which gets a rise out of Cassie.

"It's my f**king life and I will kill you. I will kill you if you don't show me right now," Cassie snaps in the clip. "I will kill you and I will hide you and I will cut you and put you in the f**king dirt. Pull it up. If you have it, pull that sh*t up. Because if not, I'm gonna kill you and [Diddy's] gonna kill you again."

The defense argued this proves Cassie was not under Diddy's control and would do anything to protect her image. Cassie previously testified that Diddy would use videos of her having sex with male escorts, known as freak offs, as blackmail to keep her participating when she no longer wanted to be part of the three-way sex parties.

Diddy is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, with the government claiming he used money, fear, coercion and blackmail in order to get women to participate in drug-fueled sex parties with male escorts. On Monday (June 16), the jury was shown evidence that Diddy financed these parties using his company's American Express card.

Diddy's defense team claims he is nothing more than a man with a huge sexual appetite with the means to fulfill his fantasies, and all the women were willing participants.

Hear Cassie going off on a man about a sex tape below.

Listen to Cassie Pressing a Man About a Sex Tape