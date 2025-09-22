Cardi B’s Meet and Greets Include Choking, Cosplay and All the Drama

Cardi B is getting up close and personal with fans during meet-and-greet events for her new album, Am I The Drama? Many of the interactions are going viral.

On Sept. 19, Bardi put out her long-awaited sophomore album. For the rollout, the Bronx, N.Y., rapper has hosted multiple meet-and-greet events, which resulted in several interesting moments caught on camera.

A photo from one meet-and-greet shows Cardi choking a male fan. At a different event, a female fan asked Cardi to pretend like she was choking the fan in order to get an action shot that appears to show Cardi aggressively lifting the woman off the ground.

One fan came dressed for the occasion in a crow outfit, matching the motif of Cardi's new album cover. Some fans came bearing gifts. One person gave Cardi a detailed toy replica of the rapper that had pictures of her kids engraved in the box it came in.

Cardi, who recently announced that she is pregnant by her boyfriend Stefon Diggs with her fourth child, is on cloud nine after finally putting out her highly anticipated new LP. Within 24 hours of its release, the project was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America thanks to the previously released hit singles "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Up."

Am I The Drama? arrives seven years after her Grammy winning debut Invasion of Privacy, which has been certified platinum six times.

Watch Several of the Viral Moments From Cardi B's Recent Album Meet-and-Greet Events