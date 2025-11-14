Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Son With NFL Player Stefon Diggs

Cardi B announces she has given birth to her son with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

On Thursday night (Nov. 13), Bardi broke the news on Instagram. In the post, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's song, "Hello," is playing and she is wearing a tight black jacket. Her baby bump is noticeably missing.

She captioned the post, "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

She continued: "This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."

This is Cardi and Stefon's first child together and the rapper's fourth baby overall. She has three kids—Kulture, Wave and Blossom—from her previous relationship with Offset.

After releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, in September, Cardi is currently prepping for her Little Miss Drama Tour, which is set to kick off in February.

Watch Cardi B Announce The Birth of Her Child With Stefon Diggs