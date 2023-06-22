Cardi B Fires Back at YouTuber Tasha K for Criticizing Cardi for Allegedly Posing With Guns After Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B fired back at YouTuber Tasha K for calling out the "Press" rapper for allegedly posing with guns after Takeoff's death.

Cardi B Fires Back at YouTuber Tasha K

On Wednesday (June 21), the "Up" rapper hopped on Twitter to address YouTuber Tasha K's Instagram comment on one of The Neighborhood Talk's posts. Tasha K's comment (below), is a response to Cardi calling out a billionaire's stepson who decided to attend a Blink-182 concert after news broke out about his stepdad being one of the passengers in a missing submersible, which is making worldwide news.

"Wasn't she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden Takeoff? I'm just asking…Everyone grieves diff…" Tasha K wrote underneath the post.

People are guessing that Tasha K may be referring to the blurred out images of the rapper holding something in Latto's music video for "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" featuring Cardi B.

Moments later, Cardi B went on Twitter, shared a screenshot of Tasha K's comment and spoke about how Takeoff's death truly affected her and her husband, Offset (below). She also warned the internet personality to never mention Takeoff again, adding that she'll ensure that Tasha K's son doesn't attend college, which you can see in the tweet below.

"And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep. Me and my man STILL dealing with that to this day," Cardi B declared.

"I'm a rapper. We are targeted all the time, so I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don't go to college. Do you think my lawyers don't know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DON'T EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH." Cardi B continued.

YouTuber Tasha K Sarcastically Apologizes to Cardi B

Today (June 22), Tasha K posted what seems to be an insincere apology on her Instagram Story. In the post, she claims their year-long legal battle is draining the "WAP" rapper's bank account and stopping her label, Atlantic Records, from pushing out a second album. Elsewhere, Tasha calls out Offset for a legal battle he's having with his label and adds that Cardi is reportedly on an endorsement spree to pay for her studio time and surgery bills.

Tasha K owes the "Bodak Yellow" $4 million for a recent defamation lawsuit.

See Cardi B Firing Back at YouTuber Tasha K on Twitter Below