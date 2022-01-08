Cardi B and Cuban Doll Beef Reignites, Cuban Claims She Was Paid Off to Clear Offset’s Name in Cheating Scandal

Cardi B and Cuban Doll have reignited their beef in quite the spectacular fashion on Twitter.

Earlier this evening (Jan. 8), it appears the entire back-and-forth began when a fan account shared that Cuban had posted a photo of Nicki Minaj on her Instagram stories, hinting that Minaj had been the inspiration for Cuban's leopard print outfit in a music video she has coming out.

Cardi B fans also brought up Cardi's "WAP" video, in which she wears a leopard print outfit, speculating that Cuban Doll took inspo for the upcoming music video from Cardi.

Cardi eventually caught wind of the posts after a separate fan account replied with an old video of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper showing love to Cuban. Cardi replied in a tweet that has since been deleted, saying that people don't have a reason to hate her and that it's just a bandwagon mentality. "Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” she wrote. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

Cuban then began sending multiple subliminal tweets at Cardi that have also since been deleted. In the posts, she denied being inspired by Cardi. The Bronx rapper's supporters even pulled up old Instagram Stories showing Cuban listening to Cardi's music.

But the Invasion of Privacy rapper managed to screen-grab a few of Cuban's initial tweets, two of which that read, "I pray a man don't marry me just to cheat on me ... that's next level OD DISRESPECT," and "I could never be inspired by someone who I don't listen to . Simple stop trying to force that on me."

Cardi captioned the screenshots with, "You started this whole shit wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?"

Cuban then fired back and said she and Cardi haven't been on the same page since Offset was allegedly trying to sleep with Cuban in 2018. This is a notable turning point in the conversation because Cardi then tweeted a video from 2019, in which Cuban is telling a TMZ reporter that she didn't know Offset or had never spoken to him at that time.

To drive her point even further home, Cardi posted direct messages between her and Cuban, in which Cuban denies that she knew anything about the Offset cheating situation. Apparently Cuban said Summer Bunni, her friend at the time, was the woman caught in the cheating scandal.

But then Cuban sent out perhaps the most revealing tweet of the night. She claimed in a since-deleted post that she was paid off to clear Offset's name in the 2018 cheating scandal where Summer Bunni claimed the Migos rapper wanted to have a threesome with her and Cuban.

"Girl you know I was paid to clear his name," Cuban wrote to Cardi with four crying laughing emojis.

Cardi then questioned why Cuban has changed her story so many times and fired a final shot that appeared to tie back to why the back-and-forth started in the first place.

Finally, the two rappers sent out their final tweets on the situation—at least for the time being.

Listen to Cardi B sharing her thoughts on Twitter about the beef with Cuban Doll and denying that she bullied Cuban below.