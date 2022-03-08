Calboy Calls DaBaby a Bitch and ‘Life-Size Weirdo Mascot’ for Doing Album With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Calboy isn't too happy about DaBaby aligning himself with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a nemesis of Calboy's late cousin, King Von.

On Tuesday (March 8), Cal hopped on Twitter to address the recent drama that surrounded DaBaby linking up with NBA YoungBoy on the new project Better Than You, which was released on the same day as King Von's posthumous album, What It Means to Be King.

"Dude knew it was backlash coming with his decision dnt act surprised," Calboy tweeted in reference to the North Carolina rapper. "These niggas be hoes for attention."

In a follow-up tweet, he addressed DaBaby directly. "@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a nigga dissing him," Calboy added. "Respect ah be to leave tht shit alone all together n pray both parties safe if that’s how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a bitch."

A Twitter user tried to defend DaBaby's actions typing, "Y’all doing too fucking much. Y’all act like da baby and Von was related, he can do a song with whoever.. nun of dat shit should stop somebody from getting money period."

Calboy responded, "That’s cool Juss stand on whatever come behind shit family."

King Von and NBA YoungBoy appeared to have issues prior to the Chicago rapper being shot and killed in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 2020, following a fight with Quando Rondo, who's signed to NBA's Never Broke Again label.

Lil Durk has seemingly inherited the situation since Von's passing. Recently, Durk appeared to subliminally address the Baton Rouge, La. rapper on the song "AHHH HA." YoungBoy responded by dissing Durk on the new track "I Hate YoungBoy," where he drops the line, "He called me a bitch, that's India, that be your ho," in reference to Durkio's fiancée. This week, a billboard promoting Durk's new album popped up in YoungBoy's hometown that proclaim "Durk Better."