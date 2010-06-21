Bun B Gives Live Interview on XXLMag.com Today

XXL is getting ready to kick off our new live interview series, Channel Live, on Ustream today (June 21) and our very first guest will be Texas rap legend Bun B.

Starting at 4 p.m. EST readers can log onto XXL’s Ustream page to watch the live interview and hit Bun with their direct questions. Fans can also hit @XXLStaff on Twitter with their inquires, which will also be answered during the 60-minute interview. CLICK HERE to watch.

Bun B is currently gearing up for the release of his third solo album, Trill O.G. The disc features appearances by Drake, Young Jeezy. Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Slim Thug, Raekwon, 2Pac, T-Pain and Pimp C, as well as production by DJ Premier and DJ Khalil.

Trill O.G. will be in stores on August 3. —XXL Staff