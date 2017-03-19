Bruno Mali Kidd and Rick Ross Mask Up on New Song “Monkey Suit”

Florida newcomer Bruno Mali Kidd has linked up with Rick Ross on the new track "Monkey Suit."

The two rappers get gutter over menacing production, spitting about pulling up on their enemies in all black. "Bout to jump out in that monkey suit, that monkey suit/Act bananas that's what monkeys do, what monkeys do," Mali raps on the chorus.

We probably should have seen this collab coming. Just last week, Rick Ross brought out Mali to perform his song "Ha," during Rozay's set at the 2017 9 Mile Music Festival.

BMK posted a clip of his shining moment on Instagram, along with the caption, “Boss Bought Da Kidd Out All summer 17.” It is not known whether the “all summer 17″ part means he will be hitting the road with Ross, but clearly a bond was established between the two South Florida MCs.

Ross' new album Rather You Than Me dropped on Fri. March 17, and has been making waves, partially due to the Birdman diss "Idols Become Rivals," where he calls Baby out for bad business practices.

The Cash Money CEO has since brushed off the Maybach Music Group head's character assassination attempt, recently telling Billboard, “I don’t get caught up in hoe shit, man. I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing. I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that. I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing. Numbers don’t lie, and that’s all I give a fuck about: numbers, and puttin’ them up.”

Listen to "Monkey Suit" below.

20 of Your Favorite Rappers Naming Their Favorite Rappers